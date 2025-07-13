© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Bosch's Jazz 2.0 | July 18, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published July 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT

Detective Harry Bosch is the ultimate jazz aficionado!

If you are familiar with Michael Connelly's books and TV shows about Detective Bosch, you know that jazz plays and important role in them. I have selected a few tunes that have been part of the tv series for you.

If you're interested in more, there are a number of different Bosch playlists on Spotify.

Here's the playlist for this show:

Tags
Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector