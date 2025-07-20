© 2025 KPCW

Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

San Francisco Jazz | July 25, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published July 20, 2025 at 11:43 AM MDT
San Francisco's famous Black Hawk Jazz Club

Let's trace some history of jazz in The City by The Bay!

I recently returned from San Francisco where my wife and I explored some of the historical "jazz hotels" like the St. Francis and the Fairmont. The early 1900s were alive with dance bands. As time went on from WWII and into the 1960s the jazz scene flourished.

When I was a student in the 70s at Stanford, I attended many jazz concerts as well.

I'll walk you through some of the artists and songs from this dynamic city!

Here's the playlist:

Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
