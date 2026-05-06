Anxiety, alcohol use top concerns for the region during mental health awareness month

Over 60% of Summit County residents feel negatively affected by substance use – either their own or someone else’s. The national average is closer to 45%.

That data comes from a recent survey from the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance, a collaboration between the county and the Park City Community Foundation.

Behavioral health director Aaron Newman said the majority of that substance use comes from a single source.

“Really, it's alcohol. Alcohol in our community accounts for 84% of the addiction services that we provide,” Newman said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 4.

Despite its prevalence, alcohol is just one concern for local public health officials. During May, Mental Health Awareness Month, they are spreading the word about challenges facing the Wasatch Back community.

Newman said one condition rises to the top.

“It's anxiety more than anything else, especially since January. Last year, within our entire public and nonprofit system, we saw over 7,000 unique clients here in Summit County. So those are people we're providing free or reduced cost services,” Newman said.

The county uses federal and state funding to connect individuals with counseling and psychiatric services through nonprofits, as well as the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah.

This year, the number of contacts for service has decreased. Newman says multiple factors could be contributing.

“Looking at our projections, we're losing, and we’re down about 1,200 people coming in, and that's just since January 2026,” he said. “In conversations with a lot of our nonprofit leaders, there's just a fear right now for a lot of our community, especially our Spanish-speaking community, to come in and receive any form of help right now.”

Another contributing factor could be distance. Low-income residents who qualify for services are increasingly moving away from the Wasatch Back. Commuting can interfere with their ability to get help, Newman said.

The county also provides service to schools. According to director of the mental wellness alliance, Anna Frachou, anxiety is a concern for the younger generation as well.

“Having teenagers these days is just very difficult, right? This generation has lived through a lot, and that also is causing their anxiety as far as how they've come up across the last two decades,” she said.

The county offers resources, support groups and educational events as well as clinical services .

If you or someone you know is in crisis the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by dialing 988.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.