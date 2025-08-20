-
A wealthy financial technology executive says he intends to buy Wohali, the private golf community in Coalville that recently filed for bankruptcy.
Weeks after the Wasatch County Council adopted e-bike regulations, it’s planning to amend the rules Wednesday.
Wasatch County will be exempt from HB356 if the revisions are approved at Wednesday's special legislative session.
Weber State University will start with a 90-credit program in applied politics, philosophy and economics this fall.
Administrative law judges are replacing boards around the state, including at the state level.
Summit County property owners are advised to keep an eye out for their notice of property valuation statement.
Park City is close to approving its updated general plan, a comprehensive document outlining how the area should grow over the next decade and beyond.
The Central Heber Overlay Zone is meant to promote more mixed-use development and infill housing downtown. The Heber City Council could adopt the new zoning at its meeting Tuesday.
The Beulah Fire has burned nearly 4,600 acres as of Monday morning.
Morning commuters may see increased pedestrian traffic in their neighborhoods this week as Wasatch Back students head back to school.