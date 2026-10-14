Timpanogos Valley Theatre gets spooky with ghost tours, ‘War of the Worlds’

Timpanogos Valley Theatre is offering ghost tours of Heber and a production of “War of the Worlds,” based on the famous alien invasion radio broadcast.

Board member Gary Harter said the ghost tours explore the darker side of Heber’s Main Street.

“We started it last year, was our first year doing it,” Harter said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “We walk around the core area of Heber City and talk about some of the hauntings and some of the spooky occurrences in some of the businesses and private residences as well.”

Harter said the group usually does radio plays around the holidays. This year it is adding a Halloween production.

“It’s a tradition for us to be doing radio plays, and we thought this year, let’s spice it up a little bit and do a Halloween one,” Harter said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Timpanogos Valley Theatre's Gary Harter Listen • 13:43

Harter said “War of the Worlds” is an adaptation of a 1938 broadcast depicting a Martian invasion. The production includes a radio set, reporters, witnesses and live sound effects.

A small cast shares multiple roles. Harter said he portrays an announcer and a military lieutenant.

“I have several different voices that I’m doing for this one also,” Harter said. “But some of the folks are doing five or six different voices for the different types of roles that they have.”

Ghost tours run from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 22, beginning outside the Timpanogos Valley Theatre at 900 North and 100 West in Heber.

The “War of the Worlds” radio play will be on stage Oct. 23 to 31.

Tickets are available at timpvalleytheatre.com.

