Timpanogos Valley Theater's annual ghost tours return

Timpanogos Valley Theater board member Gary Harter previews the upcoming performances of the "War of the Worlds" radio show and Halloween ghost tours. The theater is hosting historic one-hour walking ghost tours on Wednesday and Thursday nights over the next three weeks. Additionally, they are performing a live radio play adaptation of "War of the Worlds," featuring a 1940s-style set and Foley sound effects. Performances are Oct. 23-31. Tickets for both the ghost tours and the radio play are available at timpvalleytheater.com. The theater continues its tradition of seasonal radio plays, with "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" scheduled for the holiday season.