Judge in Kouri Richins murder trial not found to be biased

As part of her June request for a new trial, the Kamas-area mom and former real estate agent argued her judge was overly biased.

But there’s no evidence 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik was unfair. That’s according to his colleague Judge Kara Pettit, to whom he referred Kouri Richins’ request to disqualify him.

Pettit’s July 29 ruling states Richins’ attorneys failed to file additional paperwork necessary to disqualify a judge. They also didn’t make the request within the time limit required by Utah courts.

“Judges are presumed to be qualified,” Pettit wrote. And she did not believe Richins’ showed evidence of favoritism on the part of Mrazik.

Richins’ attorneys argued video tapes from the trial betrayed Mrazik’s preference for Summit County prosecutors. They say he was “impatient, critical, hostile, disparaging and condescending” toward them but “friendly and helpful” to the state.

“Even if Judge Mrazik's conduct could be considered as showing anger or frustration with defense counsel, that is not grounds for disqualification,” Pettit said in her ruling.

Her ruling means Mrazik will preside over the rest of the murder case. Richins’ request for a new trial is still pending.

She is also due in court July 31 at 1:30 p.m. for a restitution hearing.

Prosecutors want Mrazik to make Richins pay back $1.3 million in life insurance she collected on her late husband Eric Richins.

She was convicted of his 2022 murder by fentanyl poisoning earlier this year. A Summit County jury decided she did it for monetary gain.

Mrazik sentenced Richins to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is appealing her conviction in addition to seeking a new trial.

Separately, Richins faces 26 felonies for alleged financial crimes stemming from her real estate business.