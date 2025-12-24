Editorial Independence Policy

KPCW subscribes to standards of editorial independence adopted by the Institute for Nonprofit News.

KPCW retains full authority over editorial content to protect the best journalistic and business interests of our organization. We maintain a firewall between news coverage decisions and sources of all revenue. Acceptance of financial support does not constitute implied or actual endorsement of donors or their products, services or opinions. KPCW's Board of Trustees is not involved in any editorial decisions and does not influence the station's news coverage or content.

We accept gifts, grants and sponsorships from individuals and organizations for the general support of our activities while our news judgments are made independently and not on the basis of donor support.

KPCW may consider donations to support the coverage of particular topics but our organization maintains editorial control of the coverage. We will cede no right of review or influence of editorial content, nor of unauthorized distribution of editorial content.

All employees of KPCW also abide by the follow ethics policies:



Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics



RTDNA Code of Ethics



Public Media Code of Integrity