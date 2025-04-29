Summit Bike Share returns, debuts Coalville e-bike station

The county has undertaken to expand the nation’s first all-electric bikeshare program since taking it in-house in 2023.

Transportation planner Carl Miller said the program ended last summer with 23 stations, up from 15 the year before. This summer, he says there are plans to add three more stations.

“We'll see what happens with the grant. We could be up to 30 stations by the end of year,” Miller said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

For the first time, one of those stations will be in Coalville. The county will install six bikes at its offices in the courthouse on Main Street and see how it goes. The county experimented with a temporary courthouse e-bike station last August during the Summit County Fair.

Miller said the county will reinstall a station in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood too.

The two other new stations will be in the Frostwood area of Canyons Village and at the Kimball Junction visitors center.

“Especially as we get tourists to come into the area, they can try out the bikes, they can see what they're like, get a map of where those stations are, and hopefully this becomes their first choice for getting around the community,” Miller said.

Summit Bike Share’s season pass price is dropping from $150 to $50 this year. That gets riders unlimited rides 30 minutes or less. If they go longer, season pass holders will still pay 25 cents per minute.

For $25, riders get unlimited 30-minute rides for five consecutive days, plus the 25-cent rate on longer rides.

Individual rides are $5 for 30 minutes and 25 cents for every minute thereafter.

