Heber downtown planning project asks for public input

Heberites have a month to offer feedback about topics like growth and building heights downtown. It’s an effort by the city to plan future growth and development there.

At a planning retreat last week, Heber City Council members and staff said the project is one of their primary focuses this year and asked the public to give suggestions.

An open house in February will present three potential plans for Main Street, central neighborhoods and the west-side recreation and tourism district.

The most recent public meetings on the topic happened in November. City Manager Matt Brower and a resident who attended told KCPW some of their takeaways were related to building heights, architecture styles, preserving historic neighborhoods, traffic mitigation, parks, the new high school and support for local businesses.

The next open houses on the project are February 16, with one session at noon and the other at 6:30 p.m., at the Wasatch County Senior Center.