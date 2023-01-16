© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Heber City

Heber downtown planning project asks for public input

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST
heber districts.jpg
Heber City
Three districts of downtown Heber City are the focus of a downtown planning project.

Heber City planners and elected leaders have begun 2023 with renewed emphasis on the downtown area’s future. Before a public hearing next month, they’re asking for public input.

Heberites have a month to offer feedback about topics like growth and building heights downtown. It’s an effort by the city to plan future growth and development there.

At a planning retreat last week, Heber City Council members and staff said the project is one of their primary focuses this year and asked the public to give suggestions.

An open house in February will present three potential plans for Main Street, central neighborhoods and the west-side recreation and tourism district.

The most recent public meetings on the topic happened in November. City Manager Matt Brower and a resident who attended told KCPW some of their takeaways were related to building heights, architecture styles, preserving historic neighborhoods, traffic mitigation, parks, the new high school and support for local businesses.

The next open houses on the project are February 16, with one session at noon and the other at 6:30 p.m., at the Wasatch County Senior Center.

The survey is available via this link.

Heber City
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content