Heber City Council candidate spending ranges from nothing to thousands

Candidate financial disclosures in the city council race, published Oct. 24, ranged from over $7,000 to some spending nothing at all.

Sid Ostergaard topped the list for both fundraising and spending on his campaign. The city planning commission member has about $7,400 dedicated to his race for the council, and he’s spent a little under half that amount on a campaign manager and publicity.

Both Christen Thompson and Nick López reported they received money for their campaigns from fellow candidate Jami Hewlett. Thompson received over $500 from Hewlett for flyers and yard signs; López received more than $200 from her for flyers.

The coalition of Hewlett, Thompson and López all reported contributions of about $350 from a group called “Friends of Heber Valley” for campaign banners.

Hewlett, Paul Royall, and Tori Broughton all disclosed over $2,000 in fundraising, with Hewlett and Royall dedicating more than $2,000 to their own campaigns.

Apart from Hewlett and Ostergaard, who reported spending in the thousands, all the other candidates – including Aaron Cheatwood, Danny Hill and Vaughn Eric Hokanson – disclosed campaign expenses of under $600 so far.

Neither Casey Powers nor incumbent Mike Johnston reported spending a single dollar on their campaigns.

The candidates’ financial disclosures are published on the Heber City government website.

This year’s election uses ranked-choice voting. Voters can rank as many of the 11 candidates as they wish.

Residents can cast votes by mail-in ballot or in person. Voting in person will take place at the Wasatch County government building Nov. 14-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or on Election Day Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.