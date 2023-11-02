© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heberites Swenson, Gómez Villafañe win mountain biking Grand Prix

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM MDT
Keegan Swenson rides over a rocky stretch of the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Cross-Country Championship in Winter Park, Colorado, Saturday.
Devon Balet
[FILE] Keegan Swenson rides over a rocky stretch of the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Cross-Country Championship in Winter Park, Colorado, in 2022.

A couple mountain bikers from Heber City are adding to their list of titles after a year-long race series.

Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gómez Villafañe took home $25,000 as overall champions in the second annual Life Time Grand Prix in late October. That’s a seven-race series ending with the Big Sugar Gravel race in Arkansas and Missouri.

Swenson finished 4th in the final race, but remained atop the overall series leaderboard thanks to early-season dominance. He won four of the first seven races, beginning in April at the Sea Otter Classic in Salinas, California.

Gómez Villafañe secured the title with three wins and top-three finishes. She was first in the California season-opener, alongside Swenson in the men’s race, as well as the Beaver, Utah, Crusher in the Tushar and Leadville 100 in Colorado.

Another Utahn out of Salt Lake City, Hannah Otto, placed eighth in the overall Grand Prix. Other winners behind Swenson and Gómez Villafañe shared a $250,000 purse.

Throughout the race series, athletes rode over 680 total miles and more than 59,000 feet of elevation gain, traversing dynamic and cross-discipline courses.
Heber City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter