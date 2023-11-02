Heberites Swenson, Gómez Villafañe win mountain biking Grand Prix

Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gómez Villafañe took home $25,000 as overall champions in the second annual Life Time Grand Prix in late October. That’s a seven-race series ending with the Big Sugar Gravel race in Arkansas and Missouri.

Swenson finished 4th in the final race, but remained atop the overall series leaderboard thanks to early-season dominance. He won four of the first seven races, beginning in April at the Sea Otter Classic in Salinas, California.

Gómez Villafañe secured the title with three wins and top-three finishes. She was first in the California season-opener, alongside Swenson in the men’s race, as well as the Beaver, Utah, Crusher in the Tushar and Leadville 100 in Colorado.

Another Utahn out of Salt Lake City, Hannah Otto, placed eighth in the overall Grand Prix. Other winners behind Swenson and Gómez Villafañe shared a $250,000 purse.

Throughout the race series, athletes rode over 680 total miles and more than 59,000 feet of elevation gain, traversing dynamic and cross-discipline courses.

