Trial dates set for Wasatch County GOP leader accused of child abuse

Johnson, 54, was charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony, in February.

The Heber resident was charged after a 16-year-old relative alleged Johnson had abused them.

The allegations are tied to a Division of Child and Family Services report which states that, in January, Johnson held his alleged victim’s head under running water in a bathroom sink. The teen told an investigator they “couldn’t breathe for about 20 to 30 seconds.”

Johnson was elected chair of the Wasatch County Republican Party in May 2025. His name and photograph were removed from the party's website when charges were filed.

He appeared in 4th District Court for a pretrial conference Wednesday, May 27, where he entered a plea of not guilty.

His plea followed testimony from a Heber City Police detective who worked with DCFS to investigate the abuse allegations. Prosecutors also submitted a written statement from the alleged victim.

Judge Jennifer Mabey said the case met the standards to go to trial.

“I do find that the state has met its burden of showing probable cause as to the charge that has been filed against Mr. Johnson,” she said.

A three-day jury trial is scheduled for November.