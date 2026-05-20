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KPCW and The Wasatch Record to host sheriff candidate forum

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:44 PM MDT
The Republican candidates for sheriff are, from left, Jeremy Hales, Eric Mainord and Jared Rigby.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
The Republican candidates for sheriff are, from left, Jeremy Hales, Eric Mainord and Jared Rigby.

On Wednesday, May 27, voters can hear from all three candidates for Wasatch County sheriff at a forum moderated by reporters from KPCW and The Wasatch Record.

Wasatch County voters will choose among three Republican candidates for sheriff this June: Wasatch County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Hales, Summit County Detective Eric Mainord and incumbent Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.

All three will attend the forum May 27 from 6-7 p.m. at the Wasatch County Senior Center in Heber City.

Candidates will answer questions about transparency and public trust, immigration enforcement, adapting to the county’s growth, managing the department’s budget and more.

There will also be time for audience questions.

Ballots will be mailed June 2, and the primary election is June 23.
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Wasatch County Utah Election News
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
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