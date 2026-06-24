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UTAH PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Results for Summit & Wasatch counties, state, federal races

Charges dropped for former Heber City Council candidate

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW

Child abuse and stalking charges against Jami Smith Hewlett have been dismissed.

Hewlett, 49, was charged with alleged misdemeanor child abuse and stalking in summer 2025.

The charges stemmed from a Division of Child and Family Services investigation involving the family.

A 4th District judge dismissed each charge June 22.

Another judge granted a separate, related stalking injunction against Hewlett in November 2025.

Hewlett was also charged with alleged criminal trespassing in Davis County in a related incident; she pleaded no contest in October 2025. The charge will be dropped after a year if Hewlett obeys the law.

Her husband, Michael Eklof Hewlett, pleaded guilty to retaliation against a witness or victim in December 2025.

Jami Hewlett ran for Heber City Council and Mike Hewlett ran for mayor in 2025.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler