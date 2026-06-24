Charges dropped for former Heber City Council candidate

Hewlett, 49, was charged with alleged misdemeanor child abuse and stalking in summer 2025.

The charges stemmed from a Division of Child and Family Services investigation involving the family.

A 4th District judge dismissed each charge June 22.

Another judge granted a separate, related stalking injunction against Hewlett in November 2025.

Hewlett was also charged with alleged criminal trespassing in Davis County in a related incident; she pleaded no contest in October 2025. The charge will be dropped after a year if Hewlett obeys the law.

Her husband, Michael Eklof Hewlett, pleaded guilty to retaliation against a witness or victim in December 2025.

Jami Hewlett ran for Heber City Council and Mike Hewlett ran for mayor in 2025.

