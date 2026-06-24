Park City Council to adopt $240M FY27 budget

The Park City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday before it passes the almost $240 million budget for fiscal year 2027 .

That figure covers all operating and capital expenditures, including $55.8 million in general fund expenditures, which reflects the cost of running core city services. That’s compared to about $54.9 million for fiscal year 2026.

The council will also alter an ordinance establishing councilor and mayor pay as part of the budget. During a meeting June 11, the council agreed to roll back previously approved raises that would have more than doubled council and mayor salaries.

City Manager Adam Lenhard said the new raises are more modest.

“It was initially a 100% increase, and so as the council discussed that, listened to the public feedback that came in, what they've settled on, or at least directed for consideration, is about an 18% increase,” Lenhard said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 24.

At the lower rate, councilmember salaries will rise from nearly $29,000 to over $34,000. The mayor’s salary will increase from more than $55,000 to almost $66,000.

The percentage increase is in line with comparison data city staff provided on how staff salaries have changed since 2015. That’s the last year the council and mayor saw a pay raise outside of cost-of-living adjustments.

Lenhard praised staff for their work on the budget. He said they have been without a budget manager since September, but still got the work done.

“Without having the budget director in place, who traditionally leads that budget planning process, the rest of our staff in the budget department have stepped up in a huge way, done an incredible job,” he said.