Summit County hunters warned; deadly disease confirmed in Kamas wild rabbits

Utah wildlife officials are warning hunters and pet owners after wild rabbits in Summit and Tooele counties were found with a deadly disease.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources A dead rabbit that suffered rabbit hemorrhagic disease.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says the highly infectious and often fatal rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV-2) has only been confirmed in wild rabbits so far, but could spread to domestic animals and impact other species.

The disease was first detected in the U.S. in 2020 and has since been reported in Uintah, San Juan, Wayne, Sanpete and Iron counties and several neighboring states.

Wildlife experts say the illness causes animals to bleed from the mouth and nose.

If hunters and recreators find rabbits showing symptoms, leave them where they are, take a photo and share the location with the nearest DWR office.

Wildlife officials advise against harvesting rabbits that appear sick and to wear gloves when working with wild game.

Pet owners should immediately contact a veterinarian if their animals show signs of the disease.