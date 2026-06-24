© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UTAH PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Results for Summit & Wasatch counties, state, federal races

Summit County hunters warned; deadly disease confirmed in Kamas wild rabbits

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:21 PM MDT
Wild cute rabbit is jumping on meadow
Geza Farkas
/
Adobe Stock
Wild cute rabbit is jumping on meadow

If hunters find rabbits showing symptoms of rabbit hemorrhagic disease to leave them where they are and share the location with the nearest DWR office.

Utah wildlife officials are warning hunters and pet owners after wild rabbits in Summit and Tooele counties were found with a deadly disease.

A dead rabbit that suffered rabbit hemorrhagic disease.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A dead rabbit that suffered rabbit hemorrhagic disease.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says the highly infectious and often fatal rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV-2) has only been confirmed in wild rabbits so far, but could spread to domestic animals and impact other species.

The disease was first detected in the U.S. in 2020 and has since been reported in Uintah, San Juan, Wayne, Sanpete and Iron counties and several neighboring states.

Wildlife experts say the illness causes animals to bleed from the mouth and nose.

If hunters and recreators find rabbits showing symptoms, leave them where they are, take a photo and share the location with the nearest DWR office.

Wildlife officials advise against harvesting rabbits that appear sick and to wear gloves when working with wild game.

Pet owners should immediately contact a veterinarian if their animals show signs of the disease.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver