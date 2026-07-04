American values, patriotism on display as Heber City marks country’s 250th

With festive floats, patriotic music and Americana galore, people from across Wasatch County and across generations filled Heber City Park to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

As in years past, city leaders were decked out in colonial attire. This year, the cast of “1776” joined their ranks, sharing stories from the nation’s founding before their final performance at the Timpanogos Valley Theatre.

Heber resident David Thorpe said playing John Adams has given him greater appreciation for how the country’s story began.

“I can't imagine a better way to have spent the last two months [than] preparing this show in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country,” he said. “It's been really wonderful, honestly. It's really touched me in profound ways and given me really deep insights about all these people.”

Charla Posada and Kellie Barrus both brought daughters to the festivities. While the girls worked on red, white and blue chalk art, Posada said it’s important to share the value of freedom with the younger generation.

“As they grow up, as they navigate their way into the world and become adults and have children of their own someday, I want them to always remember what it means to live in a country that allows you to love God, love country, love neighbor, and enjoy your life in any way you want,” she said.

Barrus said the U.S. will always have challenges, but every generation has the chance to make the country better.

“As long as I'm teaching my children: love your neighbor, love God, love those freedoms that you have,” she said. “Then you can make that next 250 years a little bit better for yourself, a little bit better for the next person.”

1 of 5 — fourth-july-heber-parade-children.JPG Children watch Heber City's Fourth of July parade, July 4, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 2 of 5 — fourth-july-heber-horses-carriage.JPG A horse-drawn carriage leads Heber City's Independence Day parade, July 4, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 3 of 5 — fourth-july-heber-childrens-choir.JPG A children's choir sings during Heber City's Fourth of July festivities, July 4, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 4 of 5 — fourth-july-heber-parade-antique-fire-engine.JPG A restored fire engine drives in Heber City's Fourth of July parade, July 4, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 5 of 5 — fourth-july-heber-statue-liberty-flag.JPG People watch Heber City's Fourth of July parade, July 4, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW

Brandon Baker and his 4-year-old son stopped by a booth to help paint a red, white and blue mosaic.

Baker said he’s proud to be an American every Fourth of July, but the country’s 250th birthday is extra special. He came dressed for the occasion in an American flag jumpsuit with a bald eagle across the chest.

“Today I pulled it out of the closet on my own here to represent America,” he said.

Amanda Williams said she sees big challenges facing the country, but she still has optimism and deep faith in the everyday people who make up the United States.

“Real America is still awesome,” she said. “The people, the ideas, the culture – like, we're still pretty great.”

Celebrations continued all day with cornhole, pie-eating contests, tug-of-war and more.

