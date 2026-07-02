Kahler, Saucier to compete for at-large Wasatch County Council seat

Primary election results confirmed Rachel Kahler secured 51% of GOP voters’ support for county council, compared to William “Brett” Vance’s 49%.

Her primary victory was made official July 1, when county leaders completed the canvass of the primary results. She will now advance to the November ballot.

Kahler is executive director of the Community Alliance for Main Street and previously served on the Heber City Council.

She said she’ll ask tough questions if elected.

“I think that’s really important – that, as a representative, we take the time not just to listen to the public, but to actually find experts and seek their guidance and their knowledge and expertise to really address some of these issues that are so important as we move forward,” she said.

She said her top three issues are growth, transportation and historic preservation.

She’s also mindful of water use and the county’s agricultural identity.

The Democratic candidate in the race is Patrick Saucier. At a political convention in April, he said he’s running to represent families and advocate for social justice.

“I will not cast a vote unless it’s in the best interest of a person raising a family,” he said.

Whoever wins will occupy an at-large council seat, representing everyone in the county.

Two other council seats are on the November ballot.

Council chair Erik Rowland is running unopposed to keep his seat, which represents northeastern Heber and the Jordanelle Ridge area.

For a seat representing Hideout, Timber Lakes and eastern Wasatch County, interim councilmember Mike Murphy is the Republican candidate. He’ll face Democrat Joseph Tugaw.