Sundance releases slate of films for 2022

The 2022 slate of films includes 82 feature films, six entries in the Indie Episodic program, and 15 projects in New Frontier.

Sundance Film Festival runs January 20th to 30th, and will feature in-person screenings in Park City, Salt Lake and the Sundance Resort, as well as online screenings on an enhanced platform called The Spaceship.

The U.S. Dramatic competition, announced Thursday, is comprised of 10 films. Protagonists include a military vet forced to turn to bank robbery, a woman battling her own clone, and a slave in the antebellum South who unexpectedly steps into modern times.

The U.S. Documentary program, with nine films, deals with such topics as Tik Tok, health care and an underground abortion network operating in the days before "Roe v. Wade.”

The World Cinema program, with 20 films, features stories set in the Ukraine (both narrative and documentary) a profile of Sinead O'Connor and a documentary out of Finland about young LDS missionaries.

The festival's Premieres segments examine Boeing, Kanye West, Princess Diana, and Lucy and Desi. The latter is a documentary directed by comedienne Amy Poehler.

Details released today also detailed the innovative films in the Next program and the strange stories scheduled for the Midnight segment.

Sundance 2022 begins January 20th with the New Frontier presentation "32 Sounds” taking place simultaneously at the Egyptian Theatre and on The Spaceship platform.

Sales of ticket packages will take place on Dec. 17th, and single ticket sales are set for Jan. 6th. In-person attendees must be vaccinated and wear masks. For complete health and safety protocols – see the link on kpcw.org.

See the full lineup here

