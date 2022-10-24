Hello snow! Unsettled weather in the forecast

The first winter storm of the 2022-2023 season sent spirits soaring for ski-lovers, and elicited groans from those who just aren't ready to say goodbye to shimmering fall colors and hello to snow shovels.

The snow started Saturday and continued intermittently through Sunday night. The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City reported the most snowfall was 24" at Alta. Solitude Ski Resort had 18". Park City Mountain Resort reported 11" at the Summit Patrol station near the top of Bonanza lift Monday morning.

Matt Chi, Park City Mountain / Park City Mountain Resort reported 11" of snow.

The resort also reported that snowmaking teams began operations over the weekend at both Canyon Village and Mountain Village base areas. The scheduled opening date for both base areas is Friday, November 18.

Matt Chi, Park City Mountain / Park City Mountain Resort started making snow over the weekend.

Summit County neighborhoods were ankle-deep in snow by Sunday morning. The NWS says Summit Park residents had 10" of snow.

The snow was cleared off most streets by Monday morning, however chilly temperatures created slick conditions on the roads even after the sun rose. Around 9:00 a.m., a white BMW slid off 224 next to the Park City Municipal golf course.

KPCW / A white BMW slid off 224 on Monday morning, October 24, 2022

The forecast calls for unsettled weather until the end of the week, with a chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average. A high pressure system is expected to move in Thursday, bringing sunny skies.