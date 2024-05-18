Donald Trump coming to Park City for fundraiser in June

At a Republican political rally in Park City Saturday, May 18, GOP event organizers said former President Trump is expected at the St. Regis Deer Valley for a fundraising event June 27.

Kish North of the Utah Patriots confirmed the news.

“We understand it's the 27th of June he'll be coming and doing a fundraiser,” he said. “It's an exciting moment for us, for those people that support Donald Trump.”

Trump has been juggling time stumping with time spent in the courtroom: he faces 34 felony charges of falsifying financial records in connection with hush money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential race. He’s spent millions of dollars in campaign contributions on legal fees.

Next on the former president’s campaign schedule is an event in New York’s South Bronx on Thursday, May 23.

More details about the June event in Park City are yet to be announced.