© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to follow the latest local updates on Hurricane Helene

By The NPR Network,
Emily Alfin Johnson
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:46 AM MDT
Flash flood risk over the next three days as Hurricane Helene approaches landfall.
National Hurricane Center
Flash flood risk over the next three days as Hurricane Helene approaches landfall.

Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it approaches the Florida coast. Member stations across the NPR Network are covering the storm's local impact throughout the southeast U.S.

Here's how to follow the latest local news across the region.

Live Updates

Local updates from across Florida:

➡️ Gainesville [via WUFT]
➡️ Jacksonville [via WJCT]
➡️ Fort Myers via [WGCU]
➡️ Orlando [via Central Florida Public Media]
➡️ Tampa [via WUSF]
➡️ Tallahassee [via WFSU]

Local updates from across Georgia:
➡️ Statewide [via GPB]
➡️ Atlanta [via WABE]

Local updates from across Tennessee:
➡️ Knoxville [via WUOT]

Local updates from South Carolina:
➡️ Statewide [via South Carolina Public Radio]

Regional Resources

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network's site has the latest safety and emergency information available, as well as an app to help during a storm.

Knowing how to evacuate safely and prepare for a storm can be challenging. The site has details on how to assess your local risk and prepare accordingly before a storm.

➡️ Life Kit: How to prepare for a hurricane

Member stations across the southeast U.S. will be covering Hurricane Helene as it makes landfall. Find your local station for the latest from your area.

This is a developing story. We will update the stations covering Hurricane Helene as we learn more about the hurricane's path.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
The NPR Network
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.
See stories by Emily Alfin Johnson