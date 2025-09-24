© 2025 KPCW

Greetings from Guatemala, where one person's trash becomes another's colorful art

By Greg Dixon
Published September 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Greg Dixon

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

I was taking my 12-year-old daughter on her first-ever trip overseas, to Antigua, Guatemala. International travel always brings a new perspective, and that was especially true as I was seeing a different country through her wide, awe-filled eyes.

While visiting a museum of Indigenous textiles in a town a few miles outside the city, I spotted this lovely hanging planter in the shape of a bird. As I got closer, I realized it was made entirely out of an old tire. It's an ingenious example of reusing trash to make something beautiful. And it's a reminder that culture is everywhere if you let your eye linger.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Greg Dixon
Greg Dixon is a senior producer with NPR’s International Desk and host of NPR‘s daily international news podcast, State of the World. Based in Washington, DC, he assists in the operation of NPR’s 16 international bureaus, supporting overseas correspondents in audio production, logistics and finances.
