PCSD asks community about safety in school climate survey

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:20 PM MDT
The Park City School District is asking parents, teachers and school staff to take its School Climate Survey.

A bill passed in 2019 directed the Utah State Board of Education to develop an anonymous survey to assess student and school safety.

It has since been administered every other year to collect feedback from the community.

The survey’s purpose is to determine if schools have adequate academic resources and if students, staff and parents feel welcome and safe.

The results will be used to improve resources, support and practices in the district.

The 15-minute questionnaire closes May 1.
