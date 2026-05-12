Park City’s Running with Ed fundraiser supports local students, teachers

Around 900 people in costumes will take to Park City trails this weekend for the 17th annual Running with Ed fundraiser.

The eight-leg relay race starts and ends at the Basin Recreation Field House, making stops at each of Park City’s six schools. Park City Education Foundation’s Jen Billow said each school has a theme.

“Trailside, for instance, is doing an El Encanto theme, so I think it's going to be very colorful, lots of flowers. I've heard there's a petting zoo,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 11 . “It's just a great party and the school spirit really shines through.”

The foundation event raises money for Park City School District programs. Billow said this year’s goal is $300,000.

President and CEO Ingrid Whitely said the money supports classroom and other educational grants. For example, one grant went to a Park City High School aquaponics project , which earned students a first place trophy in a state competition.

MORE: Park City Education Foundation previews Running With Ed 2026

Another grant funded the Finding Nemo play at McPolin Elementary.

The foundation will allocate funding to two new programs this coming school year. One is for system-wide ideas that a district administrator or principal wants to try. Another is to add a social worker position at every elementary school.

“Historically, those positions have been split among the four elementary schools,” Whitely said. “At every elementary school next year there'll be an LCSW position in house, which is really unique, actually, and exciting for our elementary school kiddos,”

Registration for Running with Ed is still open. Race day is May 16, starting at 8 a.m.

