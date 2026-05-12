© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County woman dies in avalanche in Himalaya Mountains

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:11 PM MDT
A photo of Utahns David Ashely (right) and Shelley Johannesen (left) before they summited Makalu in Nepal in May 2026.
DASH Adventures
/
Facebook
A photo of Utahns David Ashely (right) and Shelley Johannesen (left) before they summited Makalu in Nepal in May 2026.

A Francis woman has died after the climber was caught in an avalanche May 11 on Mount Makalu in Nepal.

CBS News reports Shelley Johannesen, 53, was descending from the summit of the fifth-highest peak in the world when she and three others were caught in the slide.

She was climbing with her partner David Ashley and two Nepali guides.

Ashley and one guide were injured and flown to a Kathmandu hospital along with Johannesen’s body.

The other guide shared his account of the avalanche with Explorers Web, saying that no one was buried in the slide below Camp 3.

On Facebook May 5, Johannesen said the team had been stuck at Makalu’s base camp waiting for the right weather and planned to start the climb to Camp 2 on May 6.

Live tracking data from Ashley and Johannesen shows they summited the nearly 28,000-foot mountain on May 8.

Johannesen and Ashely ran the Kamas-based Dash Adventures which partners with locally-owned and operated guide companies for trek and climbing expeditions.

In a Facebook post on the company’s page, Ashley said Johannesen died in his arms on the mountain from injuries sustained in the avalanche nearly 24,000 feet up on the mountain.

Johannesen is the fourth climber to die in the Himalayas so far this season.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver