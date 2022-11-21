FIS World Cup returns to Deer Valley Feb. 2

The world’s most talented athletes in moguls and aerials will compete for three nights on the resort’s slopes.

“We are very excited to have our athletes compete again at the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International in front of the thousands of passionate fans who come out every year,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

“We are also thrilled to continue the incredible partnership with Deer Valley Resort for the next three years and look forward to hosting several more successful events in the future.”

The spectacle will include competitions in aerials, moguls and dual moguls, one of the latest events to be added to the Winter Olympics. Local Olympians Nick Page and Cole McDonald will both be competing.

General admission is free and open to the public.

“What a privilege it is to host the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup on our world-class slopes,” Deer Valley Resort President and COO Todd Bennett said in a statement.

“The bright lights and evening atmosphere bring such a spirited energy to the athletes and crowds, and we’re thrilled to create such a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.”

Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 2: Moguls

Friday, Feb. 3: Aerials

Saturday, Feb. 4: Dual moguls