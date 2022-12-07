Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights

Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride.

The new 6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops at Park City Heights, the high school, Bonanza Dr., and will end at the Old Town Transit Center. Service on that route will begin at 5:45 a.m. and run until 11 p.m.

The Richardson Flat parking lot can hold about 750 vehicles, and is seen as a tool to keep traffic out of the city during the busy winter season.

Other changes include a 20-minute frequency on the Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue routes during peak hours (8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

The 50 Teal bus , which runs from Prospector to the Deer Valley base, is also set to return Sunday.

Matt Neeley is the transportation director for Park City Municipal.

“We’re hoping that we can encourage more people to use our transit system," said Matt Neeley, Park City's transportation director.

"It’s a free system, and we’ve increased the service to try to support more people within our community as well as people coming into Park City to ski.”

The Bronze route serving Royal Street in Deer Valley has been cut, and the city is running microtransit there as a substitute. Other microtransit service areas in Park City include Park Meadows and Thaynes Canyon.

Neeley said they plan to gauge demand for the Richardson Flat bus and microtransit, as they could expand it to be a part of year-round operations.

“We’ll be looking at that and taking some information back to the city council at the first of next year, with what it would cost to run Richardson Flat year-round as well as microtransit, and just to show what kind of support we’re seeing for those two things,” he said.

The total cost for the new Richardson Flat service, along with increased frequency on other routes and microtransit, is a little over $1 million for the season.