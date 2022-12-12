18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley

A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours.

According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of the lift towers of the Silver Strike Express.

Friends called 911 and transported her to the base of the lift where the Park City Fire District moved her offsite. She was then taken via Air Med to the University of Utah trauma center where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Deer Valley thanked local first responders and said “hearts and thoughts are with the guest’s family.”

Tubing and sledding are not allowed at Deer Valley or Park City Mountain under any circumstances.

In 2011, 16-year-old Jessica Frankel of Shaker Heights, Ohio died in a tubing accident at Deer Valley due to a collision with snowmaking equipment. A memorial in her name, titled “Jessica’s Landing,” is in the trees near a trail off of Lady Morgan lift.

KPCW / The memorial for Jessica Frankel.