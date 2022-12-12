© 2022 KPCW

18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM MST
deer_valley_snow_picture.png
Deer Valley Resort
/
A similar accident took place in 2011.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours.

According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of the lift towers of the Silver Strike Express.

Friends called 911 and transported her to the base of the lift where the Park City Fire District moved her offsite. She was then taken via Air Med to the University of Utah trauma center where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Deer Valley thanked local first responders and said “hearts and thoughts are with the guest’s family.”

Tubing and sledding are not allowed at Deer Valley or Park City Mountain under any circumstances.

In 2011, 16-year-old Jessica Frankel of Shaker Heights, Ohio died in a tubing accident at Deer Valley due to a collision with snowmaking equipment. A memorial in her name, titled “Jessica’s Landing,” is in the trees near a trail off of Lady Morgan lift.

KPCW
The memorial for Jessica Frankel.
KPCW
At "Jessica's Landing."

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta