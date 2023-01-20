Texan dies at Park City Mountain after medical incident

A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed a death at the resort Friday because of a serious medical incident.

Park City Mountain ski patrol responded a 50-year-old man from Texas man on an intermediate trail in the Red Pine area of the resort in Canyons Village.

The man was transported to an ambulance by ski patrol and was later pronounced dead by the Park City Fire District.

“Park City Mountain, Park City ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said in a statement.