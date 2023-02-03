© 2023 KPCW

Park City Institute reschedules show due to perfomers' COVID

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published February 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST
Blank Lucy Loves Desi.jpeg
Park City Institute

The Park City Insitute announced Friday that the show "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" was rescheduled due to three of the performers testing positive for COVID-19.

The show was scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m.

A news release from the Institute says the new date for the show is Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

Park City Institute will honor tickets for the new date, or patrons can request a credit for a future show.

Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
