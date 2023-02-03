Park City Institute reschedules show due to perfomers' COVID

The Park City Insitute announced Friday that the show "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" was rescheduled due to three of the performers testing positive for COVID-19.

The show was scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m.

A news release from the Institute says the new date for the show is Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

Park City Institute will honor tickets for the new date, or patrons can request a credit for a future show.