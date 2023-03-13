© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Turns earned: Sultan closure at Deer Valley leads some to take a ski boot hike

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT
DVSultanhike.jpg
Matt Crouch
/
Skiers at Deer Valley hike up to the Wasatch Express lift after the Sultan lift shut down briefly due to mechanical issues.

Deer Valley Resort had to utilize a snowmobile fleet to help some stranded skiers Saturday morning.

The Sultan Express lift shut down to a mechanical issue for roughly half an hour just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a Deer Valley spokesperson.

The closure left dozens of skiers stuck at the base of the lift. Deer Valley staff operated a dozen snowmobiles to transport guests to the most proximate lift, Wasatch Express.

Many chose to handle the roughly one-mile walk by themselves, hiking in ski boots up to the Wasatch lift, and publicizing their plight later with photos on social media.

"We are taking care of guests that were directly inconvenienced by the situation," Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said.

Tags
Park City Deer Valley Resort
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta