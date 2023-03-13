Turns earned: Sultan closure at Deer Valley leads some to take a ski boot hike

The Sultan Express lift shut down to a mechanical issue for roughly half an hour just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a Deer Valley spokesperson.

The closure left dozens of skiers stuck at the base of the lift. Deer Valley staff operated a dozen snowmobiles to transport guests to the most proximate lift, Wasatch Express.

Many chose to handle the roughly one-mile walk by themselves, hiking in ski boots up to the Wasatch lift, and publicizing their plight later with photos on social media.

"We are taking care of guests that were directly inconvenienced by the situation," Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said.