You can’t rain on Park City’s parade

Cars, trucks, floats, bikes, skates, skateboards, sleds, you name it. Anything that can roll, did roll down Main Street Tuesday.

After four F-35 jets from Hill Air Force Base’s 419th Fighter Wing flew over Old Town, clouds rolled in with large and heavy—but not very many—raindrops for this year’s Fourth of July parade.

It wasn’t anything Debbie, a Parkite who’s been coming almost every year since 1971, and her son Eddie hadn’t seen before.

“Loved it,” Debbie said. “It cooled everything off, and it was fun.”

“No biggie. We've been here when it's actually poured and rained out the parade,” Eddie said. “This was not that bad.”

There were 66 floats altogether, and four local families decided the following awards:

Community spirit award: Park City Police Department and Park City Fire District

Humor and funk award: Park City Elks Club

Crowd favorite: Frog Prince

Youth award: Wils Foundation

Heritage award: Park City Mountain

Environment award: Habitat for Humanity

Honorable mentions included the National Ability Center, Alzheimer's Foundation, Deer Valley, Mountain Life Church, KPCW, Cole Sports, Park City Community Foundation, PC Trolley, Buffalo Bus and Dar and Leslie Thatcher Family Reunion.

One parade-goer named Chris was impressed with the fan-favorite Frog Prince float’s height.

“It most definitely was up there, level with all the balconies, which I thought was a little dangerous, but they pulled it off,” he said.

1 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0839.png The Park City Police Department and Park City Fire District kicked off the parade with a fleet of vehicles, including this vintage engine. Connor Thomas / KPCW 2 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0851.png Parade royalty Connor Thomas / KPCW 3 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0857.png The Salt Lake Scots Pipe Team Connor Thomas / KPCW 4 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0870.png BalletWest Connor Thomas / KPCW 5 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0880.png Bridge21 provides housing for neurodivergent people. Connor Thomas / KPCW 6 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0886.png Lucky Ones coffee towed their coffee trailer down Main Street. Located in Park City Library, the shop employees people with disabilities. Connor Thomas / KPCW 7 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0889.png This old cop car appears to be a vintage Plymouth Satellite. Connor Thomas / KPCW 8 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0896.png Located in Quinn's Junction, the NAC helps disabled athletes and recreationists, among other advocacy efforts. Connor Thomas / KPCW 9 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0905.png The Park City High School Marching band Connor Thomas / KPCW 10 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0909.png Public works put in a lot of work for the public this winter. Connor Thomas / KPCW 11 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0916.png Snow plowers big and small Connor Thomas / KPCW 12 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0918.png Snowblowers Connor Thomas / KPCW 13 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0919.png Connor Thomas / KPCW 14 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0922.png The Hyatt Centric is in Canyons Village. Connor Thomas / KPCW 15 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0925.png Mountain Life Church serves the Silver Creek neighborhood. Connor Thomas / KPCW 16 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0927.png This old Ford Bronco revved its engine for the crowd. Connor Thomas / KPCW 17 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0929.png The kids in The Spur's flatbed politely asked the crowd if they'd like to be sprayed with water. Connor Thomas / KPCW 18 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0931.png eFoils are to hydrofoils as e-bikes are to pedal bikes. Connor Thomas / KPCW 19 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0937.png Deer Valley's lift included both winter and summer. Connor Thomas / KPCW 20 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0941.png The Pendry is in Canyons Village. Connor Thomas / KPCW 21 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0945.png The Montage towed a mountainous trailer. Connor Thomas / KPCW 22 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0951.png The first of three curious cars Connor Thomas / KPCW 23 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0953.png The second curious car Connor Thomas / KPCW 24 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0955.png Red, white and blue tiny cars? It's the Italian Job on American Independence Day. Connor Thomas / KPCW 25 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0957.png This old convertible appears to be a vintage VW Golf. Connor Thomas / KPCW 26 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0961.png The Park City Area HBA is a nonprofit supporting people in the building industry. Connor Thomas / KPCW 27 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0964.png The showcase of homes will happen later this summer. Connor Thomas / KPCW 28 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0968.png The PC Elks Club won the humor and funk award. Connor Thomas / KPCW 29 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0972.png Toastmasters clubs help their members become better public speakers. Connor Thomas / KPCW 30 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0977.png The Rancho Luna Lobos are an internationally-ranked dog sledding team. Connor Thomas / KPCW 31 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0979.png Sea to Ski had a couple cars roll through. Connor Thomas / KPCW 32 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0983.png The skateboarder with the transgender pride flag had very good balance. Connor Thomas / KPCW 33 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0994.png The Frog Prince Connor Thomas / KPCW 34 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_0999.png One of The Cabin's logoed trucks Connor Thomas / KPCW 35 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1003.png Winter sports, in virtual reality Connor Thomas / KPCW 36 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1005.png Jacqueline Towle is Miss Teen Utah International 2023. Connor Thomas / KPCW 37 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1006.png Park City Mountain Resort's float celebrated 60 years of skiing. Connor Thomas / KPCW 38 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1010.png PCMR made sure Main Street was well-groomed. Connor Thomas / KPCW 39 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1012.png The Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History work to preserve old mining infrastructure in the area. Connor Thomas / KPCW 40 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1015.png Park City Day School Connor Thomas / KPCW 41 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1018.png This car had an old-timey horn. Connor Thomas / KPCW 42 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1023.png Old Town Bike Garage services bicycles. Connor Thomas / KPCW 43 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1026.png ReStore sells used home goods, furniture, etc. Connor Thomas / KPCW 44 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1037.png DJ Jay-Z's vintage Datsun Connor Thomas / KPCW 45 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1054.png A mariachi band Connor Thomas / KPCW 46 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1064.png Crosspoint Presbyterian Church had plenty of SPF chapstick on hand. Connor Thomas / KPCW 47 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1067.png A very big, very blue bus Connor Thomas / KPCW 48 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1071.png Our very own Local Newshour host Leslie Thatcher and her husband, legendary ski instructor Dar Hendrickson, had a family reuinion. Connor Thomas / KPCW 49 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1074.png An all-American Ford Mustang Connor Thomas / KPCW 50 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1076.png 51 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1077.png Connor Thomas / KPCW 52 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1081.png ColeSport is a sports and recreation shop near Old Town. Connor Thomas / KPCW 53 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1092.png The Walk to End Alzheimer's crew handed out flowers to the crowd. Connor Thomas / KPCW 54 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1094.png The People's Health Clinic had a go-kart in front of it. Connor Thomas / KPCW 55 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1098.png This car was one of many that brought bubbles along. Connor Thomas / KPCW 56 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1100.png A vintage Ferrari Connor Thomas / KPCW 57 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1102.png The Lamborghini on the trailer had the loudest rev of any car in the parade. Connor Thomas / KPCW 58 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1107.png The Wils Foundation float had a live band, which won the youth award. The band is pictured here performing "Rock You Like a Hurricane" by The Scorpions. Connor Thomas / KPCW 59 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1115.png The Park City High School mountain bike team Connor Thomas / KPCW 60 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1117.png The sag wagon Connor Thomas / KPCW 61 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1120.png The Egyptian Theatre was promoting its upcoming production of "Kinky Boots." Connor Thomas / KPCW 62 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1122.png They don't make trucks like that anymore. Connor Thomas / KPCW 63 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1125.png Peak 45 is a local fitness chain. Connor Thomas / KPCW 64 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1130.png Live PC Give PC is an annual fundraiser for local nonprofits. Connor Thomas / KPCW 65 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1133.png Peace House shelters victims of abuse. Connor Thomas / KPCW 66 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1135.png Planned Parenthood operates clinics in the Wasatch Front. Connor Thomas / KPCW 67 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1137.png Pickleballers dragged a net down Main Street too! Connor Thomas / KPCW 68 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1140.png The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team in their truck Connor Thomas / KPCW 69 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1143.png The Silicon Slopes contingent brought a Smart car. Connor Thomas / KPCW 70 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1145.png The Park City Pony Club Connor Thomas / KPCW 71 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1149.png Karl Malone owns car dealerships around Utah. Connor Thomas / KPCW 72 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1152.png Park City Brewing Company Connor Thomas / KPCW 73 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1155.png Representatives from Woodward Park City included a few skilled skateboarders. Connor Thomas / KPCW 74 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1161.png The University of Utah cheerleaders were the second-to-last float. Connor Thomas / KPCW 75 of 75 — IMG_1147,IMG_1170,IMG_1090/IMG_1170.png And Park City's Main Street Trolley brought up the rear. Connor Thomas / KPCW

It wasn't just locals out there Tuesday. Spectators came from Arizona, Houston and as far away as Europe.

Bruce is a very proud granddad who lives in France. He was visiting his son and his grandson, who plays mellophone in the Park City High School marching band.

A husband and wife from Sandy did notice one thing that might have made it a tougher experience for out-of-towners. They said when they got to Main Street at 8:30 a.m., people and businesses had already set out chairs to claim the best spots.

But the couple was still all smiles, having found an alleyway spot on the shady side of Main Street with their kids, while they waited for the parade to start. When the parade did start, it was standing-room only.

The parade clocked in at about an hour, with the free Main Street trolley pulling up the rear, as is tradition.