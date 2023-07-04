You can’t rain on Park City’s parade

Cars, trucks, floats, bikes, skates, skateboards, sleds, you name it. Anything that can roll, did roll down Main Street Tuesday.
After four F-35 jets from Hill Air Force Base’s 419th Fighter Wing flew over Old Town, clouds rolled in with large and heavy—but not very many—raindrops for this year’s Fourth of July parade.
It wasn’t anything Debbie, a Parkite who’s been coming almost every year since 1971, and her son Eddie hadn’t seen before.
“Loved it,” Debbie said. “It cooled everything off, and it was fun.”
“No biggie. We've been here when it's actually poured and rained out the parade,” Eddie said. “This was not that bad.”
There were 66 floats altogether, and four local families decided the following awards:
Community spirit award: Park City Police Department and Park City Fire District
Humor and funk award: Park City Elks Club
Crowd favorite: Frog Prince
Youth award: Wils Foundation
Heritage award: Park City Mountain
Environment award: Habitat for Humanity
Honorable mentions included the National Ability Center, Alzheimer's Foundation, Deer Valley, Mountain Life Church, KPCW, Cole Sports, Park City Community Foundation, PC Trolley, Buffalo Bus and Dar and Leslie Thatcher Family Reunion.
One parade-goer named Chris was impressed with the fan-favorite Frog Prince float’s height.
“It most definitely was up there, level with all the balconies, which I thought was a little dangerous, but they pulled it off,” he said.
The Park City Police Department and Park City Fire District kicked off the parade with a fleet of vehicles, including this vintage engine.
Parade royalty
The Salt Lake Scots Pipe Team
BalletWest
Bridge21 provides housing for neurodivergent people.
Lucky Ones coffee towed their coffee trailer down Main Street. Located in Park City Library, the shop employees people with disabilities.
This old cop car appears to be a vintage Plymouth Satellite.
Located in Quinn's Junction, the NAC helps disabled athletes and recreationists, among other advocacy efforts.
The Park City High School Marching band
Public works put in a lot of work for the public this winter.
Snow plowers big and small
Snowblowers
The Hyatt Centric is in Canyons Village.
Mountain Life Church serves the Silver Creek neighborhood.
This old Ford Bronco revved its engine for the crowd.
The kids in The Spur's flatbed politely asked the crowd if they'd like to be sprayed with water.
eFoils are to hydrofoils as e-bikes are to pedal bikes.
Deer Valley's lift included both winter and summer.
The Pendry is in Canyons Village.
The Montage towed a mountainous trailer.
The first of three curious cars
The second curious car
Red, white and blue tiny cars? It's the Italian Job on American Independence Day.
This old convertible appears to be a vintage VW Golf.
The Park City Area HBA is a nonprofit supporting people in the building industry.
The showcase of homes will happen later this summer.
The PC Elks Club won the humor and funk award.
Toastmasters clubs help their members become better public speakers.
The Rancho Luna Lobos are an internationally-ranked dog sledding team.
Sea to Ski had a couple cars roll through.
The skateboarder with the transgender pride flag had very good balance.
The Frog Prince
One of The Cabin's logoed trucks
Winter sports, in virtual reality
Jacqueline Towle is Miss Teen Utah International 2023.
Park City Mountain Resort's float celebrated 60 years of skiing.
PCMR made sure Main Street was well-groomed.
The Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History work to preserve old mining infrastructure in the area.
Park City Day School
This car had an old-timey horn.
Old Town Bike Garage services bicycles.
ReStore sells used home goods, furniture, etc.
DJ Jay-Z's vintage Datsun
A mariachi band
Crosspoint Presbyterian Church had plenty of SPF chapstick on hand.
A very big, very blue bus
Our very own Local Newshour host Leslie Thatcher and her husband, legendary ski instructor Dar Hendrickson, had a family reuinion.
An all-American Ford Mustang
ColeSport is a sports and recreation shop near Old Town.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's crew handed out flowers to the crowd.
The People's Health Clinic had a go-kart in front of it.
This car was one of many that brought bubbles along.
A vintage Ferrari
The Lamborghini on the trailer had the loudest rev of any car in the parade.
The Wils Foundation float had a live band, which won the youth award. The band is pictured here performing "Rock You Like a Hurricane" by The Scorpions.
The Park City High School mountain bike team
The sag wagon
The Egyptian Theatre was promoting its upcoming production of "Kinky Boots."
They don't make trucks like that anymore.
Peak 45 is a local fitness chain.
Live PC Give PC is an annual fundraiser for local nonprofits.
Peace House shelters victims of abuse.
Planned Parenthood operates clinics in the Wasatch Front.
Pickleballers dragged a net down Main Street too!
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team in their truck
The Silicon Slopes contingent brought a Smart car.
The Park City Pony Club
Karl Malone owns car dealerships around Utah.
Park City Brewing Company
Representatives from Woodward Park City included a few skilled skateboarders.
The University of Utah cheerleaders were the second-to-last float.
And Park City's Main Street Trolley brought up the rear.
It wasn't just locals out there Tuesday. Spectators came from Arizona, Houston and as far away as Europe.
Bruce is a very proud granddad who lives in France. He was visiting his son and his grandson, who plays mellophone in the Park City High School marching band.
A husband and wife from Sandy did notice one thing that might have made it a tougher experience for out-of-towners. They said when they got to Main Street at 8:30 a.m., people and businesses had already set out chairs to claim the best spots.
But the couple was still all smiles, having found an alleyway spot on the shady side of Main Street with their kids, while they waited for the parade to start. When the parade did start, it was standing-room only.
The parade clocked in at about an hour, with the free Main Street trolley pulling up the rear, as is tradition.