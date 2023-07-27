© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Olympic ski jumpers compete at Utah Olympic Park this weekend

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT
KPCW
Ski jumpers will soar over the Utah Olympic Park track this weekend.

Ski jumpers and Olympians will be at Utah Olympic Park this weekend where the events will wrap up with a big competition.

It’s for the 24th annual Springer Tournee at Utah Olympic Park this week.

The finale of the week-long event Saturday promises 300-foot jumps. It’s like the winter spectator sport favorite, but athletes land on turf instead of snow.

Park City Ski and Snowboard’s competition field will include Olympians Saturday. Fans can catch the action from 8 a.m. to noon.

The morning will start with the K-90 team event followed by target competition off the K-120.

Admission is free. There will also be food trucks, face painting and music for all to enjoy.

More information can be found at here.

Park City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter