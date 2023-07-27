Olympic ski jumpers compete at Utah Olympic Park this weekend

It’s for the 24th annual Springer Tournee at Utah Olympic Park this week.

The finale of the week-long event Saturday promises 300-foot jumps. It’s like the winter spectator sport favorite, but athletes land on turf instead of snow.

Park City Ski and Snowboard’s competition field will include Olympians Saturday. Fans can catch the action from 8 a.m. to noon.

The morning will start with the K-90 team event followed by target competition off the K-120.

Admission is free. There will also be food trucks, face painting and music for all to enjoy.

More information can be found at here.