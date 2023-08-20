Park City first responders honored for life-saving work

The recipients were honored for their dedication, willingness to take on a variety of tasks and ability to teach new colleagues.

Reed Wycoff was honored as Firefighter of the Year. Presenting the award, Park City Fire Captain Eric Gomm noted Wycoff has earned a reputation for fearlessness and quick-thinking, which he said has saved lives and protected properties.

“This individual has demonstrated extraordinary bravery and resilience in the face of adversity," Gomm said. "Throughout his career, he has consistently exemplified the core values that define Park City firefighters, which are dedication, accountability, teamwork and professionalism.”

Gomm noted Wycoff has been prominent as a camp instructor for new recruits, and in particular excelled as a lead instructor on extrication techniques.

EMT of the Year, Abby Walton, was raised in North Carolina where her mother, a teacher, and her father, a police officer, taught her the value of public service.

Moving to Park City after college, Walton applied two years ago for a new Park City Fire District program where new staffers would specialize in EMS only. The award citation noted, “Her ability to care for a patient in need is invaluable.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office honored Chelsea Gipson. A California native, Gipson moved to Utah to study criminal justice and forensic science.

Coming to the county sheriff’s office in 2019, she eventually became a lead dispatcher for the department, and in 2021, became a full-time evidence and crime scene technician, organizing evidence for one of the largest criminal investigations the county has seen.

“She has lived in four states—California, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah—and has moved 18 times. She doesn’t unpack," Summit CountyChief Deputy Kacey Bates said. "Chelsea considers herself a Harry Potter nerd. Chelsea continues to help others by bringing Theo to work, who we all feed. And he is now the sheriff’s office mascot. He loves everyone and everyone loves him.”

The Park City Police Department selected Jordan Seeley for recognition. He has worked for the city since late 2021, after previous stints with the Orem Police Department and the Utah State Prison.

He was recently promoted to detective thanks to his tenacity and work ethic. He has streamlined the department’s field training and has helped new hires with Utah’s POST organization (Peace Officer Standards and Training).

Finally, the Utah Highway Patrol honored Corporal Justin Mecham. Lt. Randall Richey said during his 5-year tenure, Mecham has handled everything from aggravated assaults and domestic violence cases to fatal crashes.

He said Mecham has also been an educator on two different levels.

“He has the job of overseeing the field training for all of our new troopers in the area. So that’s a huge responsibility," Richey said. "He has to ensure the new troopers have a base of knowledge, basically everything that they need to successfully serve the public. Justin also has another big responsibility that he’s taken on. And he’s our public information and education officer for the area. And so, he goes to a lot of the local schools and teaches driver’s ed, which is really important to us, because we want to have the opportunity to impact those driving behaviors before they become bad habits.”

The Park City Elks Lodge #734 sponsored the annual event and hosted a barbecue for the recipients and their families.