Sertner leads Park City Council race in spending

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM MDT
Park City's Marsac Building.
Parker Malatesta
Park City's Marsac Building. Nine candidates are running for three open seats on the Park City Council.

Park City Council candidates have now filed financial disclosures required ahead of next week’s primary election.

Deer Valley resident and former television executive Bob Sertner has spent $25,000 on his Park City Council candidacy, according to his financial report. He’s raised more than $30,000, with a majority of donations coming from California residents.

Most of the money has gone towards consultants and digital advertising. He leads the candidates in spending and contributions by thousands.

Incumbent Ryan Dickey has received over $13,000 in donations, mostly from Park City residents. The Park City Board of Realtors donated $500 to Dickey’s campaign. He’s spent over $8,000 on shirts, buttons, and event supplies, among other things.

Aspen Springs resident Bill Ciraco has put over $10,000 into his campaign. He’s spent nearly $4,000 so far, primarily on signs and shirts.

Old Town resident Ed Parigian has put $2,500 of his own money into the race. He’s spent over $2,000 on mailers, lawn signs, and a campaign website.

Candidate John Greenfield has spent $542 on things like door hangers, t-shirts, and a website. He’s received $680 in donations

Park City High School physics teacher Matt Nagie has put $1,000 into his campaign, spending less than $400 so far.

Outside of the $100 filing fee, David Dobkin spent about $200 on “Vote for Pickleball” t-shirts he handed out at a recent candidate forum. Two people have donated $300 to his campaign.

Jody Whitesides has spent $280 and has $120 in his campaign bank.

The primary election Tuesday, Sept. 5, will cut the number of candidates from nine to six. The group is vying for three open seats on the Park City Council. The general election is Nov. 21.

Park City Park City Council
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
