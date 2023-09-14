Park City Mountain garage parking lottery open until Sept. 29

Renewing permit holders got the first chance to buy parking permits for the garage at the Mountain Village base area.

The remaining 100 permits will now be sold to 100 people chosen by a random online lottery.

The cost is $775, up $25 from last year. Permit holders are required to make reservations for any day they plan to use the garage before 1 p.m.

The deadline to enter the lottery is Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

