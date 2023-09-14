© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Park City Mountain garage parking lottery open until Sept. 29

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM MDT
KPCW
The garage is located at the Mountain Village base area.

Park City Mountain is offering 100 Mountain Village garage parking permits for $775 each this season.

Renewing permit holders got the first chance to buy parking permits for the garage at the Mountain Village base area.

The remaining 100 permits will now be sold to 100 people chosen by a random online lottery.

The cost is $775, up $25 from last year. Permit holders are required to make reservations for any day they plan to use the garage before 1 p.m.

The deadline to enter the lottery is Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

Enter the lottery
Information about parking at Park City Mountain

Park City Park City Mountain
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
