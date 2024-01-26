Planning commission to vote on Park City billionaire’s Treasure Hill home plans

Prince is a Park City native and owns the Park Record. In the summer of 2020, he bought property for a home on King Road in Old Town. The Princes’ plans to build a house made news during Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session. Park City Municipal alleged the Princes wanted to override the city’s development authority rights.

At a Park City Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, the Princes presented revised plans for the house they want to build on their property. The house would be on the Treasure Mountain Hillside which is in a Historic Residential Zoning District. The district is subject to complex development code and requires a strict historic design review. The steep slope adds an additional challenge.

The property where Matthew Prince wants to build a new home, pool and accessory building currently has a single-family home and a guest house.

“We're trying to take two party houses and turn them into something that would be a single-family home for our relatively small family, take what is 10 bedrooms down to three," Prince said. "I'm proud of the fact that the vast majority of our neighbors not only haven’t opposed this in any way but have actually actively written letters to you supporting this.”

Commissioners are concerned about the height of the new home and the excavation plan for the property on a very steep slope.

However, most commissioners agreed there was also good cause for Prince to build a home there as it would decrease the number of rental houses.

The commission will make the final vote on the project on Feb. 14 after a public hearing.