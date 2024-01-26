© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planning commission to vote on Park City billionaire’s Treasure Hill home plans

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:24 PM MST
A rendering of the home presented at Wednesday's meeting.
Park City Municipal
A rendering of the home presented at Wednesday's meeting.

Billionaire Matthew Prince, owner of the Park Record, has revised plans for the house he wants to build on Treasure Hill.

Prince is a Park City native and owns the Park Record. In the summer of 2020, he bought property for a home on King Road in Old Town. The Princes’ plans to build a house made news during Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session. Park City Municipal alleged the Princes wanted to override the city’s development authority rights.

At a Park City Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, the Princes presented revised plans for the house they want to build on their property. The house would be on the Treasure Mountain Hillside which is in a Historic Residential Zoning District. The district is subject to complex development code and requires a strict historic design review. The steep slope adds an additional challenge.

The property where Matthew Prince wants to build a new home, pool and accessory building currently has a single-family home and a guest house.

“We're trying to take two party houses and turn them into something that would be a single-family home for our relatively small family, take what is 10 bedrooms down to three," Prince said. "I'm proud of the fact that the vast majority of our neighbors not only haven’t opposed this in any way but have actually actively written letters to you supporting this.”

Commissioners are concerned about the height of the new home and the excavation plan for the property on a very steep slope.

However, most commissioners agreed there was also good cause for Prince to build a home there as it would decrease the number of rental houses.

The commission will make the final vote on the project on Feb. 14 after a public hearing.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller