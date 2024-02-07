Park City Friends of the Library to host used book sale

Local bookworms will flock to this weekend’s used book sale hosted by the Friends of the Park City Library. Board member Marlene Peacock says the sale is Friday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“In addition, on Saturday,” she said, “we're having our bag Happy Hour, which is 2 to 4 p.m. and you fill a provided tote bag for $15. You can get a lot of books in our tote bag.”

She says they have a treasure trove of books, all being sold for very little money.

“Oh yeah, these books are very cheap,” she said. “All of the children's books and we have a lot of children's books, are $1. Paperbacks are $1. Hard covers are $2. And 100% of the book sale proceeds go directly to fund the Park City Library and the programs that we support.”

The sale will take place on the first level of the library in the Lucky Ones lobby and in some of the community rooms. The sale includes a vast collection of donated books.”

“We have a large selection,” she said. “We have New York Times bestsellers, mysteries, cookbooks, just an excellent opportunity to stock up on great reads for this snowy weather we're having.”

All funds raised go directly back into the public library to help fund unbudgeted needs.

“Some of the things we did in 2023: we did a makeover of the teen area,” she said. “We did the local speaker series, and the extended popular e-book and graphic novel purchases. Graphic novels have really has taken off. Our ongoing funding also includes the summer patio music, which we partner with Mountain Town Music, ongoing professional development for the library staff.”

For those who may miss this winter’s sale, Peacock says they’ll be back for the annual Miners Day sale over Labor Day weekend. The Friends of the Library also have a wall of books for sale. She says they’re changed out frequently, just to the right of the library’s entrance.