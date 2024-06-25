Concert benefits two Park City bartenders this weekend

To help with that goal, the organization is hosting its 2024 Summer Groove concert series dedicated to supporting local service industry employees in Park City and Salt Lake.

Be-Equal and Onyx Wine Lounge founder Alex Campbell says he was inspired by the many people he knew in the industry who needed medical assistance.

“I found out a lot of my local friends within the restaurant industry and other service industry didn't have any insurance, they didn't have the facility to pay for a lot of things," he said. "So I was trying to figure out how I can input some of what I do in the community, and figure out why not start a new concert series and use that money to help pay for some of their mental health or medical bills, which is our target goal this year.”

American rock band, American Authors, will headline the first concert Saturday, June 29, at Utah Film Studios with special guest Max Frost.

The organization chooses two community members to assist each year. This year’s recipients are Park City bartender and military veteran Ryan Herbst.

Herbst was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease forcing him into unemployment.

He was a local bartender for 19 years and worked at Maxwells and the Umbrella Bar at Canyons Village.

The second recipient is Max Branson Journey, who was diagnosed with liver cancer and is going through chemo and radiation treatments.

Journey, who has been a bartender for over 20 years, worked at Cisceros, No Name and Butchers.

Kids 17 and younger are $50 and general admission starts at $75.

Campbell says all proceeds from the Summer Groove concert series will go to assist local workers with medical, insurance and mental health needs.