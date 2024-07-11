Free shuttles to Bonanza Flat return for summer hiking and biking

Park City’s Transit to Trails program is a convenient way to access the 1,500 acres of open space in Bonanza Flat. Trailhead parking in the area regularly fills up on weekends, and the congestion adds to the difficulty of driving on narrow mountain roads.

The free shuttles pick up riders on Munchkin Road and offer access to three trailheads: Mid-Mountain, Bonanza Flat and Bloods Lake. The service is available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 13. It’ll run through October 20, and beginning in September, shuttles will also operate on Fridays.

New this summer, only hikers will have access to the first two shuttles of the day, which depart at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Bikers are welcome beginning with the 9 a.m. ride. The shuttles run every 30 minutes until noon. The last pickup in Bonanza Flat is 2 p.m.

Hikers and bikers are encouraged to reserve their spots online. Unscheduled riders will be accepted based on availability. A link to reserve a shuttle and more information about the service can be found here.