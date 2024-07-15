Winter Sports School receives donation from U.S. Ski and Snowboard
The Winter Sports School announced Monday it received a “generous” donation from U.S. Ski & Snowboard for its capital campaign to expand the campus.
Whalen Louis, president of the Winter Sports School’s board of trustees, said the donation will support the school’s growing enrollment.
The school’s capital campaign seeks to raise $5 million, and it’s already passed the halfway point. Construction on an 8,732-square-foot expansion is expected to begin this fall.
According to a press release, the donation comes from U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Community Task Force, which works to support local nonprofits and encourage local youth athletes.
24 current members of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team attended the Winter Sports School.