Park City Fire reminds families to make a fire safety plan

In addition, more than 100,000 wildfires destroy between 4 million and 9 million acres of land along with countless properties and homes per year.

The fire district says for residents living in the Wasatch Back there is always the possibility of wildfires endangering homes, so it’s important for families to plan ahead.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says everyone should practice their escape plan or “EDITH,” Exit Drill In the Home.

“If parents will take a few minutes to sit down with their kids and figure out how to get out of every room in case there's an emergency, and especially younger kids, they really like to practice, you can gamify it, if you want to use that word, where the kids can just make turn it into a game where, if the smoke alarm goes off, the kids know what to do.”

Owens says having this plan gives families the best chance to safely get out their homes during a fire.

The fire district advises keeping hallways, staircases and floors clear of clutter. Also, store a flashlight with fresh batteries near your bed and practice exit strategies with your entire family once a month.

More information can be found at the Park City Fire District website.