Six proposals submitted for Cline Dahle development contract

According to Community Development Director Peter Barnes, the housing and economic development department forwarded the proposals to his office this week.

“I just cracked it open at like five o'clock yesterday afternoon,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 2. “I think they all anticipate some kind of participation from the county. Haven't gone into it in any detail — that will be revealed in due course, hopefully, over the next few days, definitely the next few weeks.”

The Jan. 6 request for proposals asked respondents to draft plans with a mix of uses — commercial, residential and recreational — for a mix of incomes, plus a new Park City fire station to replace the one on Kilby Road.

The land, called the Cline Dahle property, is 30 acres next to Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. Less than half is developable due to the nearby East Canyon Creek.

Summit County The Cline Dahle property is 30 acres just southeast of Jeremy Ranch's roundabout.

The RFP mentions developers can also include ideas for redeveloping the current fire station site across Interstate 80 next to Ecker Hill Middle School and a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse.

Residential units are capped at 200, and developers were encouraged to go beyond the Snyderville Basin’s 20% affordable housing requirement.

The RFP acknowledges the mix of uses requires a rezone, which isn’t guaranteed because the county council must vote for it. It suggests the neighborhood mixed-use zone, community commercial zone or that the developer work with the county on new zoning.

FULL INTERVIEW: Community Development Director Peter Barnes Listen • 17:44

Barnes said county staff are screening the RFP responses internally to make sure they meet minimum requirements, ahead of public discussions with the county council.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust said on “Local News Hour” it submitted one of the six responses. According to a nonbinding letter of intent, Basin Recreation and Columbus Pacific Development may collaborate on another.

Summit County, Basin Recreation and Columbus Pacific Development are financial supporters of KPCW. For a full list, click here.