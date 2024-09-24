Park City planners to review Deer Valley housing project, City Park building, DoubleTree redevelopment

For the first time on Wednesday, the Park City Planning Commission will hold a work session regarding Deer Valley’s plans to build a new workforce housing complex off Bonanza Drive just south of the Rail Trail.

The resort is presenting two options for consideration. One design involves building 201 beds in a three-story building. The other calls for 243 beds, and would stretch to four stories in height.

Park City Municipal/Deer Valley Resort The property off Bonanza Drive where Deer Valley wants to construct new employee housing.

The planning commission is being asked to provide input on whether Deer Valley should pursue the three or four story project. No final action will be taken Wednesday.

Following that discussion, the commission will hold a work session on the city recreation department’s proposal to build a new community center in City Park.

The proposed 28-foot tall building would be triple the size of the existing recreation structure at the park. The new community center would include event and recreational spaces, classrooms and new restrooms. Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the new building would increase summer camp capacity by 50 children. They hope to begin construction next summer.

The planning commission will only discuss the City Park project Wednesday, no vote will be taken.

Later on the commission will review a revision of the proposed redevelopment of the DoubleTree hotel on Park Avenue, formerly known as The Yarrow.

The owner of the hotel is seeking to demolish the site and replace it with several buildings containing 231 residential units, 60 of which will be affordable housing. The rest would be nightly condo rentals. The site would also include room for a restaurant and bar, coffee shop, along with other office and retail space.

Under their proposal, nearly all of the parking on site – 263 spaces – would be moved underground. There would be 25 surface-level spaces.

The planning commission has reviewed the DoubleTree project several times, and has been primarily critical of the proposed height on the perimeter of the property. Architects working on the development’s design have since moved the tallest buildings towards the center of the site.

Under the city’s zoning, the area currently allows for 35 foot height. However the developers are proposing buildings reaching up to 45 feet, with rooftop equipment and elevator shafts going up to 52 feet.

The planning commission will need to grant a height exception in order for the project to move forward. The commission could vote on the project Wednesday, but planning staff recommend delaying a decision until their meeting Oct. 23..

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.