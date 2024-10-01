© 2024 KPCW

Park City restaurants to participate in 2024 Dine About

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:44 PM MDT
Suntren Studio
/
Adobe Stock Images

Park City and Snyderville Basin restaurants will open their doors Tuesday, Oct. 1, for the start of the Park City Area Restaurant Association Dine About.

The annual culinary experience runs through Oct. 31, and features 25 restaurants.

Participating restaurants offer diners a set two-course lunch or three-course dinner. New in 2024 is an après special that allows locals to try out new area restaurants.

All menu options are at set prices and each restaurant selects their own dates to offer the Dine About special throughout October.

A list of participating restaurants is available here.

