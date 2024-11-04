Park City plans $3M China Bridge garage renovation

Over the next five years, Park City plans to spend about $3.2 million to fix structural issues in the China Bridge garage on Swede Alley, the primary parking area for Main Street visitors.

The southern half of the garage was built in 1986. The northern portion, which surrounds KPCW’s studios, was later added in 2006 (the dividing line is roughly parallel to 4th Street).

Earlier this year a city consultant determined the older section of the garage needs to be replaced within the next 10 years.

City engineer John Robertson previously told KPCW that with the proper repairs, the older portion could last another decade.

According to a staff report, the five-year plan aims to balance capital investments with the Main Street Area Plan, a blueprint for Old Town’s future.

The city is exploring moving parking underground in Old Town, and replacing China Bridge with housing, commercial space and a hotel.

Outside of China Bridge, city engineers are shoring up a retaining wall along Marsac Avenue next to City Hall’s front doors. A staff report states construction is expected to end before Christmas.