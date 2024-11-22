Park City High School students to host food drive

Beginning Dec. 2, students will be at grocery stores around Park City and the Snyderville Basin to collect donations to send to the Christian Center at Park City.

FULL Local News Hour interview with National Honor Society Vice President Chase Noteware Listen • 3:08

Last year, the program brought in nearly 70,000 pounds of food. This year, NHS Vice President Chase Noteware says their goal is 75,000 pounds, “We collect canned foods, flour, rice, oil, all the staples, but we really put an emphasis on canned foods.”

Almost 200 National Honor Society students participate in what Noteware says is the largest food drive in Utah.

Students will be collecting food donations at Smiths and the Market at Park City through Dec. 18.