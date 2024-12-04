Judge issues order in case involving Park City official

Several neighbors have sued Park City Planning Commission Chair Sarah Hall over alleged land use violations during a home renovation on her Park Meadows property.

The neighbors claim that Hall and her husband, Gerry, skirted longstanding property restrictions on their lot near McLeod Creek when they renovated in 2022.

In a ruling Tuesday, 3rd District Court Judge Kent Holmberg said the case can proceed, but only in relation to allegations that the Halls should have completed a sensitive land analysis before the renovations.

Holmberg dismissed other claims alleging different violations.

A sensitive lands analysis identifies a property’s sensitive environmental and aesthetic elements to determine if certain kinds of development are allowed.

Bob Theobald, the neighbor leading the legal fight, said he plans to continue to challenge the Halls’ renovation and hopes the case will reach the discovery process.

In October, 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik dismissed a separate but similar lawsuit brought by Theobald. Theobald is appealing the ruling, and said he believes that impacted Homberg’s order.

The Halls did not respond to a request for comment in time for this report.